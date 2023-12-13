Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the November 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 58,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,986. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.73%.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

