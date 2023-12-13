Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Vitesse Energy has a payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vitesse Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

VTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTS

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

In other news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,523,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,856,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,501,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.