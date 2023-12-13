Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading 1.5% Higher

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as €17.50 ($18.82) and last traded at €17.42 ($18.73). 30,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.16 ($18.45).

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.68 and a 200 day moving average of €20.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

