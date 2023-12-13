Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Short Interest Update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the November 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wag! Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 184.45% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wag! Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

In other news, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. purchased 81,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $144,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 43,453 shares of company stock worth $73,904 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

