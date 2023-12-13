Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $46.19 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00094457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,395,292 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

