West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$98.96 and last traded at C$101.00. 286,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 206,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$102.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.61. The firm has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -166.78 and a beta of 1.97.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$1.20. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.4279749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

