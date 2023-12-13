Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.21. 875,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,413. The company has a market cap of $361.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $467.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.