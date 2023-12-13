Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires 374 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James reduced their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.65.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.78. 2,336,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

