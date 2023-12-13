WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.70

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 22594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 36.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

