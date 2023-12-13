WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.57. 64,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 47,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $615.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EES. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.