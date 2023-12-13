XYO (XYO) One Day Volume Hits $941,250.38

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $74.37 million and approximately $941,250.38 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,344.08 or 0.99927044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011148 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009708 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003590 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00528109 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,160,045.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.