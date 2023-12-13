Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0 million-$100.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.2 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.320 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Yext Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,655. The firm has a market cap of $693.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.78 and a beta of 1.23. Yext has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 492,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yext by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yext by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,498,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 474,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

