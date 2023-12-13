Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.97. 787,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

