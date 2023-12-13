Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.8 million-$432.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.1 million. Zuora also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.040-0.050 EPS.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora Stock Up 7.0 %

ZUO traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,331. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 83,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $661,110.99. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,096.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,060 in the last three months. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

