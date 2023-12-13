Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8 million-$111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.0 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.

Zuora Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 1,650,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,328. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.88. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 129,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $1,063,036.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 129,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $1,063,036.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 504,970 shares of company stock worth $4,140,060. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 960,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,113,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

