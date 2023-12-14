10,200 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,209,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,179,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 580.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

