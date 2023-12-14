1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of BCOW stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.