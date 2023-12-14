1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance
Shares of BCOW stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.40.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.
Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. money market accounts
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to invest in telehealth and telemedicine stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.