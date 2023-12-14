5,030 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,856,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638,391. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

