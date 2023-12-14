5,605 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 672,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,165. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

