AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.97

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 19612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AAC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

