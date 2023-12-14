ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $731,686.25 and $9.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00017221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,914.08 or 1.00045198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011290 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003540 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000733 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $11.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

