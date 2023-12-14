ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Down 2.5%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.99. 111,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 413,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Stock Down 10.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

