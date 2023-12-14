ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Down 5.4%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 994,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,171,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.45.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,363,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 423,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $4,064,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

