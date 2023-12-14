Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEFree Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 43,457 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $38.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $585.92. 6,106,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,406. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $266.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

