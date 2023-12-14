Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $615.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $40.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $583.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $577.08 and its 200 day moving average is $531.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

