aelf (ELF) Price Up 41.7% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001948 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $596.64 million and $52.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002345 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,148,344 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.