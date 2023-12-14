Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Trading Up 9.3%

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 13,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Afentra Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

