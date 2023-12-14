Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.65% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $147,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,471 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.81. 2,091,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,957. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

