AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading Down 0.7%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 15,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 20,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About AI Powered Equity ETF

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

