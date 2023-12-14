Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Insider Purchases £90,809,955.84 in Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 94,593,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £90,809,955.84 ($113,996,931.76).

Airtel Africa Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of AAF stock traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.51). 2,296,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,707. Airtel Africa Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135.80 ($1.70). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,647.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,714.29%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.