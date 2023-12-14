Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.38

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 13284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

ALFVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

