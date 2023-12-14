Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up to $231.36

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $231.36, but opened at $245.00. Align Technology shares last traded at $254.68, with a volume of 361,018 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Get Align Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Up 12.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.39 and its 200-day moving average is $298.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.