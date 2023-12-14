AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 2,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 1.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

