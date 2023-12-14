AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 5.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 12,051,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 9,731,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

