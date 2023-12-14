AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.74

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.74 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 46222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $899.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 20.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

