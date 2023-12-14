Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.61 and last traded at $59.48. 198,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 394,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $209,364.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,625. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Further Reading

