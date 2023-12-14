Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.48

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 78591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $641.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

