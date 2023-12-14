AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $18.70. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 782,870 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.