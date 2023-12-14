AON (NYSE:AON) Shares Down 3.2%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $323.80 and last traded at $324.67. Approximately 48,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 812,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

