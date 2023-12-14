Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.77

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.77 and last traded at $51.37, with a volume of 180065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,650 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

