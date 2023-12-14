Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186.50 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.35). Approximately 148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.50).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of £56.36 million, a PE ratio of -593.55 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.85.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

