ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.16

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 70.16 and last traded at 69.45, with a volume of 5385718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 65.61.

ARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 62.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 55.92.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

