ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.98

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 0% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $142,069.38 and approximately $38.98 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

