Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading Down 14.1%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 150,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,153% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Ascend Wellness Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascend Wellness
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- What is consumer discretionary?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.