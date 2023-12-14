Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading Down 14.1%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 150,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,153% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Ascend Wellness Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.