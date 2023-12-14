AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insider Buys £49,625.30 in Stock

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) insider Anna Manz purchased 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £101.90 ($127.92) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,296.38).

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching £104.08 ($130.66). 2,529,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is £103.61 and its 200-day moving average is £107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,531.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 9,778 ($122.75) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($155.56).

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £135 ($169.47) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($163.19) to £125 ($156.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($156.92) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £118.95 ($149.32).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

