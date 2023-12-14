Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.27

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 514186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATMU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,533.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,780,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,574,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Featured Articles

