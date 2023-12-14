ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 1.9%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 147,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 247,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

ATRenew Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $415.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

