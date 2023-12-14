ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 147,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 247,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

ATRenew Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $415.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ATRenew by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,016,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 355,327 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATRenew by 32.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 137,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ATRenew by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 78,745 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

