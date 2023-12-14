AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 170,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Shares of AUDC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,628. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
