AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 170,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

AudioCodes Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,546,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,039 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,628. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

