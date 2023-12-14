Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Autoliv Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE ALV traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.67. 1,002,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $106.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

